Mutropolis: Mars Episodes
A downloadable game for Windows and macOS
57th CYCLE - SUMMER | YEAR 5020 | 9 A.M | PLANET MARS.
This is your AUDIENCE!
Engage with them and get funding for your investigation. You can obtain good impressions thorough your statements or bad ones.
"Mutropolis: Mars Episodes" is a short game about self-confidence and social skills in a science meeting, surrounded by elitist academics and pretentious scientists.
Handle your temper, modulate your voice and listen carefully in order to get enough money for funding your archaeological mission on Earth.
FEATURES:
- Point&Click.
- Archaeological dilemmas.
- Replayable game with different challenges each time.
- SCI-Fi
- Languajes: English, Italian & Spanish.
- 100% Hand-Made graphics.
GOOD LUCK!
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS
|Rating
|Author
|Pirita Studio
|Genre
|Adventure, Puzzle, Simulation
|Tags
|2D, Cute, free, Multiple Endings, Narrative, Point & Click, Sci-fi
|Average session
|A few minutes
|Languages
|English, Spanish; Castilian
|Inputs
|Mouse
|Links
|Homepage
Download
Click download now to get access to the following files:
Mutropolis Episodes 1 win 25 MB
Mutropolis Episodes 1 mac 43 MB
Development log
- Italian translation addedOct 24, 2019
Comments
Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.
Gorgeous design, really funny art and intriguing storyline too. No wonder why you guys are succeeding through out every gaming expo!!!!!
This was adorable and yes... of course I convinced the academics to give me their money. :) Looking forward to Mutropolis, maybe we can do an interview about it.