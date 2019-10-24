



57th CYCLE - SUMMER | YEAR 5020 | 9 A.M | PLANET MARS.

This is your AUDIENCE!

Engage with them and get funding for your investigation. You can obtain good impressions thorough your statements or bad ones.

"Mutropolis: Mars Episodes" is a short game about self-confidence and social skills in a science meeting, surrounded by elitist academics and pretentious scientists.

Handle your temper, modulate your voice and listen carefully in order to get enough money for funding your archaeological mission on Earth.

FEATURES:

Point&Click.

Archaeological dilemmas.

Replayable game with different challenges each time.

SCI-Fi

Languajes: English, Italian & Spanish.

100% Hand-Made graphics.





GOOD LUCK!